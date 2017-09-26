WTSP
Parents give feedback on new Hillsborough school start times

Beau Zimmer, WTSP 10:31 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. —  Parents with students in Hillsborough County Schools sounded off Tuesday at the fourth and final meeting to discuss proposed new school start times in 2018.

Administrators were on hand to listen to parents concerns and collect feedback.   The district is also collecting information from parents through an online survey.

 

The current proposal looks like this:

Bell Schedule Overview

2017-2018

2018-2019 TENTATIVE

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

8:00 am - 2:15 pm

8:35 am - 3:05 pm

MIDDLE SCHOOL

9:00 am - 4:15 pm

9:15 am - 4:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

7:33 am - 3:00 pm

7:15 am - 2:10 pm

MAGNET ELEMENTARY

8:20 am - 2:30 pm

7:45 am - 2:25 pm

MAGNET MIDDLE

7:35 am - 2:50 pm

7:1 5am - 2:10 pm

MAGNET HIGH

7:33 am - 3:00 pm

7:15 am - 2:10 pm

K-8

Various

Various

 

District administrators say every day 12,000 students arrive at school late due to buses which don’t arrive on time.  To alleviate the problem, they plan to add additional time between school start times, which will mean some students will have to arrive at school earlier.

The final bell schedule for next school year will be discussed and up for a final vote at the Oct. 17 Hillsborough County School Board Meeting giving parents a year to adjust their schedules.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

