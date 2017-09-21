Pasco says it won't cancel days-off to make up for hurricane

Pasco County Schools have announced it will not cancel any planned days off to make up for days lost during Hurricane Irma.

The decision was made after the state forgave the two days off Gov. Rick Scott ordered all Florida schools closed for Hurricane Irma,

To make up the lost days, the district is adjusting the daily schedule at its schools, shortening time between classes, reducing the length of homeroom and other adjustments, starting Monday.

Here's a list:

1) Ridgewood High School – Decreasing lunch passing by 2 minutes and adding that time to first period.

2) JW Mitchell High School – Starting 2 minutes earlier (8:28 a.m.).

3) Sunlake High School – Starting 2 minutes earlier (7:28 a.m.).

4) Wiregrass Ranch High School – Starting 2 minutes earlier (7:23 a.m.).

5) Pasco High School – Starting 5 minutes earlier (7:30 a.m.) and dismissing 3 minutes later (1:58 p.m.).

6) Hudson Middle School – Taking 1 minute from homeroom and adding it to the academic schedule.

7) Weightman Middle School – Taking 2 minutes from homeroom and adding it to the academic schedule.

8) Centennial Middle School – Starting 5 minutes earlier (8:35 a.m.) and taking 3 minutes from homeroom to add to the academic schedule.

9) Bayonet Point Middle School – Starting 3 minutes earlier (8:37 a.m.) and dismissing 3 minutes later (2:53 p.m.).

10) Rushe Middle School – Adjusting homeroom and lunch periods to increase instructional time by 8 minutes.

11) Marchman Technical College – Starting 5 minutes earlier (7:45 a.m.) and dismissing 10 minutes later (2 p.m.).

Individual schools will notify their students, teachers, and staff of their adjusted bell schedule.

If any additional school days are canceled this year, it is likely that the time will have to be made up by adding school days during Thanksgiving week or at the end of the school year.

