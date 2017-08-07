WTSP
Pasco schools create new school response plan

Staff , WTSP 1:18 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

For the first time in decades, Pasco County Schools is updating its school response plan. School leaders teamed up with the sheriff's office to create new kid-friendly training videos.

The focus is on preparing students to respond to threats---like active shooters.

The district says it's moving away from the practice of huddling in corners. While the plan doesn't promote self-defense, it teaches students how to be more proactive.

Officials say it's tough to have these conversations with children, but they have to do it to keep them safe. 

