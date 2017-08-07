Pasco schools create new school response plan

Several Pasco County Elementary Schools are above capacity and district leaders hope to shuffle students around to balance the school populations. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

For the first time in decades, Pasco County Schools is updating its school response plan. School leaders teamed up with the sheriff's office to create new kid-friendly training videos.

The focus is on preparing students to respond to threats---like active shooters.

The district says it's moving away from the practice of huddling in corners. While the plan doesn't promote self-defense, it teaches students how to be more proactive.

Officials say it's tough to have these conversations with children, but they have to do it to keep them safe.

