Pediatricians against earlier start times for Hillsborough schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) –Hillsborough County Public Schools are facing pushback from a group of local pediatricians who say proposed changes to school start times could have a negative effect on children’s health, particularly for high school students who would start at 7:15 a.m.



The doctors signed a letter addressed to the school board protesting the district’s desire for change, and highlighted research from the American Academy of Pediatrics that recommends middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

“Starting school at 7:15 is too early for teens,” said pediatrician Marcy Solomon Baker. “I know there are a lot of complicated issues with moving the school times, but I think our children’s health and well-being should be number one on that list.”



Some students have expressed support for starting earlier in exchange for an earlier release time, which would give them more flexibility for after-school jobs and activities, but Baker says chipping away at rest for children while they are still developing could have serious consequences.



“There’s a number of things that could happen if kids don’t get enough sleep,” said Baker. “It can lead to an increased risk of obesity, and increased risk of depression, it leads to increases in car accidents, it could lead to a decrease in grades, it could lead to a decrease in test scores, and it leads to an overall decrease in quality of life.”



The school board is scheduled to take a vote on school start times at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. If passed, the changes would take effect in fall of 2018.



