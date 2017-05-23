Pinellas Co. Schools commits to closing achievement gap in 10 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Pinellas County School Board will vote Tuesday on a new plan to narrow or eliminate the black-white student achievement gap within 10 years.

The board is set to vote during its 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.



“This has never been done,” said Ricardo Davis, president of the Concerned Organization for the Quality Education of Black Students, also known as COQEBS. “We have never had a commitment from the Pinellas County district to close the achievement gap within a date certain, so this in in some sense historic.”



The “Bridging the Gap" plan was released publicly on Friday, and focuses on six core areas including:

Graduation rates

Student achievement

Access to advanced coursework

Hiring minority teachers and staff

Identifying special-ed, and gifted opportunities

Closing discipline disparity gap

The plan is the result of a year of negotiation between the district and COQEBS, which followed up on a lawsuit that was filed in 2000 alleging that black students in Pinellas County Schools were being denied access to the same educational opportunities as their white counterparts.

Superintendent Michael Grego calls the plan a “landmark agreement,” and says the district has challenging, but important work ahead if it is to accomplish its goals of ensuring quality education for black students that have been left behind. "We are committed to being a top-tier district in the state and nation,” he said. “We know this work has to get done."

If the school board passes the plan at Tuesday’s meeting, it will then go before a judge for approval. Once in effect, the district says it will be reviewed every year sand updated as necessary.

The district has not released any estimates on how much this massive effort will cost or how it will pay for it.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP.

