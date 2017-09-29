Pinellas County School Board announces Hurricane Irma make-up days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Pinellas County School Board decided Friday how to make up the days missed during and after Hurricane Irma.

County families and staff should plan for regular school days on:

Oct. 16, 2017

Jan. 8, 2018

March 12, 2018

Initially, all three dates were teacher-work days.

The school board announced the October make-up day earlier this month.

