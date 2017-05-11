Courtesy: River Ridge High School website

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is River Ridge High School in New Port Richey. Congratulations Knights! Walking on this campus, you can see, but also feel the school pride. They also affectionately refer to themselves as the Purple Posse, fitting since their school colors are purple and silver. Several academies call River Ridge home, with three of them being the Engineering Academy, New Media and Communications Academy and FAME Academy. While the engineering program is relatively new, the students have already competed two years in a row in the World Competition. This year their robot won the Innovation and Creativity Awards. The New Media and Communications Academy produces the yearbook and daily news show, but they also teach their students how to communicate properly on social media and websites, The integration of new media with traditional journalism skills is preparing students for a field in which journalists are communicating on all platforms. The Fine Arts and Musical Entertainment, or FAME, academy is brand new for the next school year. It’s home to the dance, arts, band, chorus and drama students. They already have a state of the art theater on campus, but they are currently building a black box theater. Yes, a black box theater on a high school campus. It’s easy to see why River Ridge High School is our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

