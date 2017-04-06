It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Safety Harbor Middle School in Pinellas County. Congratulations Seahawks! They are home to one of the only middle schools to offer Chinese as a language. The students that take these classes earn high school credit while still in middle school. The program is so popular, they also have an after school club that meets monthly. It’s another chance for the students to be immersed in the culture. The school is also home to an indoor soccer group that meets before school starts with so many students, they have multiple teams. Safety Harbor Middle also has an award-wining musical theater program. They have a performance Friday night of Shrek that is open to the public. More than 50 students are involved in the production. How well do you know how your local government works? Well the students in the civics glass have a hands-on experience visiting their local government to see them in action and many of the departments will come speak to the students in person. It’s an initiative started by the principal. Congratulations again to Safety Harbor Middle School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #10SOTW. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

