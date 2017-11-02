Cypress Creek Middle High School is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

Students at Cypress Creek Middle High work on the school paper. (Photo: WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Cypress Creek Middle High School.

Cypress Creek Middle High is a new school this year in Pasco County. They are home to students in grades 6-11 (the district allowed seniors to finish their last year at their high schools). One of the best aspects of a new school is celebrating its firsts.

The journalism students are tasked with documenting all those firsts using social media, their newsletter and the first yearbook. You can find the Cypress Creek Howler on Twitter and at cchowler.com. The journalism instructor started the newsletter before the school year started to ignite excitement among the incoming students and it seems to have worked. They already have more than 60 students in the journalism program.

The school is home to several academies, but one of the favorites is the Criminal Justice Academy. Middle school students can take criminal justice classes, but the high schoolers have a chance to earn certifications that can land them a job as 911 dispatcher after graduation.

Even if the students aren’t interested in pursuing careers in the field, they gain valuable knowledge they can apply to other career paths. They learn how to de-escalate a situation verbally and if needed how to disarm someone with a handgun or a knife.

Hands-on training in the academy and one of the classroom favorites is the situation simulator. It’s a program that presents situations of high stress to the students and depending on how they handle the situation, the instructor can control the responses of the simulator.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow 10News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SeeItOn10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Photos: Cypress Creek Middle High School students

© 2017 WTSP-TV