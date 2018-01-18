East Bay HS named the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at East Bay High School are the 17th 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

This week we spent time on the campus of East Bay High School in Hillsborough County.

East Bay High is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in 2018.

While they’ve changed some of their approaches to education, they haven’t changed their commitment to preparing their students for life. Their mission is to have something for every student no matter which pathway they choose post-graduation.

For students focused on attending college, East Bay offers rigorous coursework including several college-level classes they can enroll in while still in high school. The AP World History at East Bay is popular in the district.

Other schools will send their students to Saturday workshops that prepare them for the AP exams. The AP Calculus teacher has a 100 percent pass rate in his AP BC Calculus classes.

If entering the workforce is what the students are looking towards, the school offers technical education like cosmetology, veterinary science and auto shop.

East Bay is home to a variety of fine arts classes for students that are artistically inclined. They are home to ‘Current’ an A Capella group as well as ‘Sounds of Time’ which is a show choir. East Bay High School had the first show choir in the state of Florida and started 50 years ago.

If you love a place, it’s hard to leave, right? Currently, the school has 17 alums working on campus with 11 of them teaching. It’s a school with a family atmosphere for both the staff and students. It’s one reason why they’re our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

