Haines City HS is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Haines City High School in Polk County.

Go Hornets! A lot of school pride on this campus with 2,300 students and 152 teachers. With a school this large, the administration tasked themselves with creating a positive environment for both their students and staff and they’ve found true success through Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS).

Since its implementation, the number of referrals, in-school suspensions and out of school suspensions have each decreased in number even though the student population has increased.

So how does it work? At the beginning of every month, each teacher is given 100 Hornet bucks. They hand them out when they see a student making a positive change or doing something good for their fellow students or school.

Students can then use these bucks to purchase school spirit items from the store on campus. You can’t buy these things with regular cash, only with the special bucks. Students can also buy the opportunity to attend events like pizza with the principal or to watch a movie. The success has gained international attention.

Administrators and teachers from the Netherlands recently visited the school to learn about the program. If you’re there on a Monday, don’t forget to fist bump students and staff. On Fridays, give a high-five. It’s all part of this positive environment.

Haines City High is home to three state-recognized academies that prepare their students, for college and career.

Their Environmental and Agriculture exposes students to a variety of skills. The group work with farm animals, citrus trees and even raising koi fish.

Media of Productions includes TV production, graphic design and web design.

Children’s Educational Studies give the students an opportunity to work with children since they have a daycare on campus. It’s a benefit to the students wanting to learn to teach and work with kids. It also allows teachers and staff of the school to be able to have their young kids on campus. Teachers and staff can visit their children during the day and see them during lunch.

The school is also home to a large Army JROTC program, Visual Arts and Performing Arts.

