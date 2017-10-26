Jefferson High School named 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at Jefferson High School are the eighth 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

This week we spent time on the campus of Jefferson High School in Hillsborough County.

This school offers several programs that set their students up for success after graduation. They offer Business and Finance, Law and Criminal Justice, Maritime and Marine Environment and Culinary academies and area magnet programs. It means they are open to any students in the Hillsborough County school district interested in applying.

Two students we talked to in the Business and Finance academy were willing to take two buses each day to and from school for more than 90 minutes each way to be able to be a part of the program. They both work in the student branch of the Suncoast Credit Union located in the lunchroom of the school.

It’s open for lunch both Tuesdays and Thursdays and they encourage and educate their classmates on opening checking and savings accounts. In fact, their classmates can open those accounts at the student branch. This week, the criminal justice class was learning how to properly handcuff and search a suspect.

The school also offers great programs to students that are zoned to attend Jefferson as well. They have a fire academy, welding and cosmetology. This week the fire academy students worked on various CPR and Heimlich maneuver techniques and cosmetology students were using make-up to create realistic looking flesh wounds – perfect as Halloween approaches.

This is one busy campus! It’s easy to see why they are our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

