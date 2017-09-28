Lake St. George Elementary named the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at Lake St. George Elementary School are the fourth 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: WTSP)

This week we hung out at Lake Saint George Elementary in Palm Harbor.

One of the most unique things they have is their Cat Cash program. It started last year, but it’s already popular with students and staff. The Wildcats earn Cat Cash for good behavior, and then once a week, they visit the Cat Cash Store, where they can purchase items or experiences with school staff. The school’s PTA supplies the store and each item or experience varies in cost. There’s something for everyone to be found in the Cat Cash Store.

The store mirrors the campus in this school. It offers something for every student no matter their passions or strengths. In one classroom, they’ve done away with the traditional desks and chairs and you find students sitting on couches, stability balls or even pillows. It’s referred to as flexible seating.

The school also incorporates student-centered-learning for core subject areas. The teacher will lead one group of students in a lesson, while the rest of the class is broken into pairs and works independently on what those students need extra work on. They are assigned to areas by the teacher and she will facilitate the activity, but its focus is on the students doing the learning.

Students also pair up through Buddy Learning. The two witnessed Wednesday were the Garden Buddies and Book Buddy. Garden Buddies paired students to work on gardening skills and it was great to see students working alongside students with autism towards a common goal. The Book Buddies pair kindergartners with fourth graders to help each other with reading skills.

On campus, you will find some new playground equipment purchased with a grant and who doesn’t love recess? Each student gets 20 minutes per day of free time where they can run, jump, play or even read a book. This is in addition to their P.E. class, it doesn’t replace it.

A bonus for us this week? We witnessed Grandparents’ lunch with students. It was postponed due to Irma, but it was great to see them lunch with their grandchildren. It’s easy to see why they are our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

