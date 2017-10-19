Mulberry High School named the 10News School of the Week Powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at Mulberry High School are the seventh10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: Heather Bailey, WTSP)

This week we spent time on the campus of Mulberry High School in Polk County.

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is a big deal at the school. More than 900 of the 1,124 students enrolled at the school are in a CTE program.

They offer automotive, agriculture, health science, robotics and engineering where the students can earn industry certifications that will help them land an entry level job upon graduation.

By surveying students, parents and the surrounding Mulberry community, the school determines what skills are needed to better serve the area. One of the benefits is earning the certifications free of charge.

There’s something for everyone at this school. It coincides with their motto:

Winners Are We

Winners in the Classroom, on the Field, at the Drill.

Winners on the Court and in any Sport.

Winners in our Clubs and our Community.

Winners at our School, yeah it’s Cool.

Winners Everyday in Everyway.

Speaking of winning, if you get a chance to walk into their Army ROTC classroom, you will be overwhelmed by all the trophies they have on display.

Better yet, those aren’t the only ones they’ve earned. They have literally run out of space to put them all on display!

