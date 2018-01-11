Tillman Elementary named the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

A teacher reads to Tillman Elementary School students. (Photo: WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Tillman Elementary in Manatee County.

When Tillman Elementary was nominated to be 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL, the first thing that caught our attention was last year the school bumped their grade from an F to a B. What a turnaround in one year!

We had to make it to the school to see what they’re doing that’s creating positive results for the students. Sorry to inform you, there’s no magical solution.

Bottom line it came down to hard work, determination and a buy-in from every single person at the school. Teachers, administrators, support staff, paraprofessionals and parents put in a huge effort to create a culture of success and structure.

You’ll find administrators outside of the office every day teaching reading and math classes. Teachers attend weekly training sessions after school. Every staff member is valued and equal no matter what title they hold.

The school offers extracurricular opportunities outside the regularly scheduled class hours either before school. This includes tutoring, Reading Pals, Butterfly Brigade, Books for Kids, Good News Club and Tiger’s Den just to name a few.

It supports their goal of “Learn Something New Every Day”. It’s one reason why they’re our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

