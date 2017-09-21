West Zephyrhills Elementary is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at West Zephyrhills Elementary School are the third 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday kicks us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of West Zephyrhills Elementary School in Pasco County.

West Zephyrhills Elementary is a Title I school in the Bay area, and they are working diligently to create a one-of-a-kind experience for their students. The faculty and staff at this school treat their students as if they were their own kids.

One of the programs that sets them apart has a great acronym, WIN. WIN stands for What I Need. Students with a learning gap will meet with a certified teacher who will then work with them on a specialized skill that needs improvement or strengthening. If a child needs extra work on word syllables they will get a focused 30 minutes before their regular classes. There’s no missing another class with this program. This is set-up to be in addition to the regular curriculum.

The school is also home to a self-contained gifted program. Students that are tested and have an IQ higher than 131, no matter where they live in the school district, is welcome to join the program.

The gifted students are kept together throughout the school day which is different than the other schools in the area. They also partake in an accelerated curriculum and are assigned more individual projects.

New to the school year is their STEM lab. The lab was made possible from a grant by Duke Energy Florida with matching funds from the Pasco Education Foundation. The lab is a way for students to take concepts from the classroom and experience them with an hands-on activity. It’s early in the school year, but it’s clearly a favorite at the school already. Who wouldn’t want to “play” with Legos and Gummy Bears in school?

With the dedication of the administration, faculty and staff, it’s easy to see why they are our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

