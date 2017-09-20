WTSP
West Zephyrhills Elementary named the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at West Zephyrhills Elementary School are the third 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year.

Staff , WTSP 8:36 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

Congrats to West Zephyrhills Elementary School!

10News reporters Sean Streicher and Jenny Dean will be live from the school on Friday during the Brightside newscast from 4:30-7 a.m.

The Brightside airs Monday through Friday on 10News, WTSP.com or using the 10News app.

Want to nominate your school for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida? Email 10schools@wtsp.com.

