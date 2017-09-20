West Zephyrhills Elementary School named the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL
The students, faculty and staff at West Zephyrhills Elementary School are the third 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year.
WTSP 8:04 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School worker outraged at response to fight
-
VERIFY: Will Duke reimburse for spoiled food?
-
Dairy farmer runs on honor system
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Florida woman makes sexy power plea
-
Generator use may have damaged appliances
-
Sinkhole swallowing central Florida home
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
More Stories
-
Hurricane Maria makes landfall on Puerto Rico as…Sep 20, 2017, 5:13 a.m.
-
Sunshine, mainly dryJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 217 deadSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.