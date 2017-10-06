Williams Middle Magnet named 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at Williams Middle Magnet are the fifth 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday ushers us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we got a great look at Williams Middle Magnet in Tampa.

You hear of IB programs for high schools, but how many do you know are in middle schools? Williams Middle Magnet doesn’t just have an IB program, the entire school is IB. All the students are enrolled in the rigorous academia of International Baccalaureate.





If you’re familiar with the program, you know they are focused on developing well-rounded young citizens so the students are also involved in arts and community service. Every eighth grader must research, plan and carry out their own project. Some recent examples are a book drive for an elementary school, blankets for homeless, siblings sacks for the Ronald McDonald House and Crossovers for the Cause.





Photos: Williams Middle Magnet is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The leaning also expands outside the classroom. The school offers a variety of clubs for students such as Future Business Leaders of America, Model United Nations and Cougars Robo Club. The robotics club competes both locally and internationally and they have more than a few trophies to show off. Even in this club, it’s not just about building and coding the robots, there’s a community service aspect as well.

Make sure to watch the Facebook Live from this school as we introduce you to some pretty amazing students and what they’re doing. It’s easy to see why they are our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a r

ecommendation for 10 News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SeeItOn10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV