Zephyrhills High School named 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida

The students, faculty and staff at Zephyrhills High School are the sixth 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida for the 2017-18 school year. (Photo: Heather Bailey, WTSP)

It’s our favorite part of the week! Friday ushers us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

This week we spent time on the very busy campus of Zephyrhills High School in Pasco County.

We had the chance to see the school’s Unity Day first hand. Nearly 100 students came together to celebrate their diverse backgrounds that make them unique, but also to share in the similarities they share as teenagers and Zephyrhills students.

Unity Day is held once a semester and the goal is to teach understanding and awareness, not just tolerance. The program is student led and is a combination of group discussions and team building activities. This one focused on common people, common ground. What they learned this week will spread throughout the school and beyond.

The school is also home to a variety of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. They have aerospace where students learn to fly unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, but they also can take an airplane mechanics class where they work on a full-size airplane.

The agriculture program is reintroducing horticulture this year and the students are currently working on cultivating a community garden. They also offer health occupation, building construction and criminal justice.

The school is home to the districts only full-time chorus and band instructors. If you have the opportunity to tour the campus, make sure you stop by the 2D and 3D art classrooms. You’re sure to be impressed by the student talent in the school, especially the student murals in the hallway.

With all of this, we’ve only scratched the surface so it’s easy to see why they are our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SeeItOn10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Photos: Students at Zephyrhills High School

© 2017 WTSP-TV