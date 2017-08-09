Several Tampa Bay area schools begin class Thursday

School bus (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Several Tampa Bay area schools are set to begin class during the next few days.

The districts starting Thursday include:

· Citrus County Schools

· Highlands County Schools

· Hillsborough County Schools

· Manatee County Schools

· Pinellas County Schools

· Polk County Schools

Several other districts in the Tampa Bay area start on Monday, including:

· Hernando County Schools

· Pasco County Schools

· Sarasota County Schools

Drivers are reminded to slow down on the roadways in and around school zones.

School starts tomorrow! Our school bus drivers are carrying precious cargo - please drive safely https://t.co/H4tnfRMJ1k @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/wrsX3BIrd6 — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) August 9, 2017

