Several Tampa Bay area schools begin class Thursday

Staff , WTSP 4:20 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

Several Tampa Bay area schools are set to begin class during the next few days.

The districts starting Thursday include:

·        Citrus County Schools

·        Highlands County Schools

·        Hillsborough County Schools

·        Manatee County Schools

·        Pinellas County Schools

·        Polk County Schools

Several other districts in the Tampa Bay area start on Monday, including:

·        Hernando County Schools

·        Pasco County Schools

·        Sarasota County Schools

Drivers are reminded to slow down on the roadways in and around school zones.

