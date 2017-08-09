Several Tampa Bay area schools begin class Thursday

Several Tampa Bay area schools are set to begin class during the next few days.
The districts starting Thursday include:
Several other districts in the Tampa Bay area start on Monday, including:
Drivers are reminded to slow down on the roadways in and around school zones.
School starts tomorrow! Our school bus drivers are carrying precious cargo - please drive safely
