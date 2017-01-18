National Teacher of the Year honorees gather in Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG -- If you watched the college football championship from Raymond James Stadium last week, you saw Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson tear it up on the field to beat Alabama.

But, the real MVPs took the field during halftime. All of the nation's state Teachers of the Year for 2016 were honored.

During their trip to the Bay area you'd think they’d be pretty busy with activities, but that didn’t matter. Advancing education was first on their minds.

"Here we are in Tampa, there’s all these people wearing orange and red, getting ready for the game," said Daniel Jocz, 2016 Teacher of the Year from California.

"And on game day when we have tickets to this incredible event, we’re in the hotel bar circled up doing work talking about all the great things that are happening in our classrooms."

"I think there are just some really big big things at stake here and I think it’s definitely worthy to have teachers' say no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on. Public education is for everyone," said Anna Morris, 2016 honoree from Mississippi.

In an unprecedented move, 45 of them formed a new organization called #ProtectPublicEd. Their motivation? Troubling words and actions from students following the 2016 presidential election. Their goal? Giving teachers a megaphone.

"We had a number of students that were concerned about the outcome of the election, so we wanted to present a reassuring message that everybody is welcome in our classrooms," said Tim Royers, 2016 Teacher of the Year for Nebraska.

"It doesn’t matter what your background is."

“I teach debate," said Ashley Lamb-Sinclair, Kentucky's honoree. "I teach students how to argue and I tell them things that they can and cannot do in an argument and then they turn on the TV and they see the President of the United States doing something very different than what I've told them to do."

"So it’s just difficult to teach in that regard."

Now, their sights are set on raising red flags about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, Betsy Devos.

"If you do have these concerns, there are ways that you can speak out and make your voice heard," Royers said.

"At least appoint someone to head the Department of Education that has experience and can speak to that experience," Jocz said.

"One thing that we would all be willing to do, whether it was President-elect Trump or Secretary-elect Devos, is to ask them to come into classrooms and spend time in our classrooms with our students and experience what we experience."

They were all honored with the opportunity to meet one more time and enjoy one of America's biggest games.

Their mission, however, was clear.

"If all we do with this honor is just stand in front of the camera and smile and wave and get accolades, then it’s not really very meaningful," Royers said.

