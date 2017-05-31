St. Petersburg College picks first woman and first black president in school history

Tonjua Williams is set to become St. Petersburg College's seventh president in school history. (Photo: St. Petersburg College)

St. Petersburg, Fla. - St. Petersburg College has picked a 30-year employee to serve as the seventh president in the school’s history.

The Board of Trustees of SPC unanimously selected Tonjua Williams as the college’s first woman and first black president.

“I was more excited to be part of this institution after hearing her speak about it than I have been in maybe the past few years,” said Trustee Nathan Stonecipher in a school release. “She is passionate about St. Petersburg College. That bleeds out of her.”

Williams previously served at SPC as vice president of academic and student affairs and provost of the Tarpon Springs campus.

Former SPC President Bill Law announced his retirement in November 2016. He has served as SPC president since 2010. Law will retire at the end of June 2017.

SPC chose Williams as president from 51 initial applicants.

Williams earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Barry University, a master’s degree in Counselor Education from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Humanities from Clearwater Christian College.

