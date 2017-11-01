Suggestions being taken for Tampa school name

Van Buren Middle School will combine with Cahoon Elementary School, and school officials are seeking a new name.

TAMPA, Fla. – Do you have a good name for a school? Hillsborough County's school district wants to hear from you.

Van Buren Middle School and Cahoon Elementary School in the North Tampa Rowlett Park neighborhood will be converted into a new Pre K-8 model for the 2018-19 school year.

And the school needs a name.

The community is urged to submit recommendations. Suggestions can be emailed to Lucinda.boddie@sdhc.k12.fl.us or mailed to the attention of Owen Young, Area VII Superintendent, at Area VII District Office, 1015 N. Parsons Ave., Seffner, FL 33584.

Submissions are due by Nov. 10.

There will be a community forum at Van Buren Middle School, 8715 N. 22nd St., Tampa, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria to take suggestions.

All names submitted for recommendation will be presented to the Hillsborough County School Board for consideration at the Dec. 5 school board meeting.

Cahoon Elementary School opened in 1951 to honor Blanche M. Cahoon, who served Hillsborough County Public Schools as the supervisor of art education in the 1940s. Van Buren Middle School opened in 1963 and was named after the 8th president of the United States, Martin Van Buren.

