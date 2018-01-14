WTSP
Sunday Conversation: Who's teaching your child at school?

In this week's Sunday conversation with the Tampa Bay Times, we want to answer the question: "Who's teaching your child?"

Courtney Robinson, WTSP 2:08 PM. EST January 14, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Who's teaching your child? 

In Hillsborough County, it could be a substitute teacher that has repeated write-ups that principals have said "Do Not Use."

The district outsourced finding subs and the Tampa Bay Times uncovered some serious issues

10News Anchor Courtney Robinson met up with reporter Marlene Sokol for this morning's Sunday Conversation.

