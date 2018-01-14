Sunday Conversation: Who's teaching your child at school?

Group of school kids and teacher in classroom. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Who's teaching your child?

In Hillsborough County, it could be a substitute teacher that has repeated write-ups that principals have said "Do Not Use."

The district outsourced finding subs and the Tampa Bay Times uncovered some serious issues.

10News Anchor Courtney Robinson met up with reporter Marlene Sokol for this morning's Sunday Conversation.

