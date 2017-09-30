Teacher may have given flutes tainted with bodily fluids to children

TRABUCO HILLS -- State and federal agencies are investigating an incident in which a teacher might have distributed handmade flutes tainted with the man's bodily fluids to children.

The California Department of Justice and the United States Postal Service are investigating an unnamed music instructor for giving the flutes to several school districts in Southern California, including Fountain Valley, Capistrano and Newport Mesa agencies, the Orange County Register reported.

The brightly decorated plastic flutes in question may have gone to children as a part of the Flutes Across the World music program, the Fountain Valley School District superintendent told the Register.

Attorney John Manly, who represents sexual abuse victims, told CBS Los Angeles that "until our culture, and our educational system, and our law enforcement, and our society gets serious about protecting kids, this is gonna continue."

The schools that could have been affected are Courreges Elementary School in Fountain Valley and Sonora Elementary School in Costa Mesa.

