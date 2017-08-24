Alex Miranda delivers a Teacher's Toolbox.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – “This is a lot of stuff, this is heavy, this is good,” 10News' Alex Miranda said while carrying a 10News Teacher’s Toolbox off the delivery truck.

This is Alex's very first Teacher's Toolbox delivery and the number of boxes to unload delivered a surprise. It wasn’t long before he shed his suit coat and rolled up his sleeves.

“What was I even thinking with a jacket — we have a ton of boxes!” he said.

And that was just the first surprise for Alex and the 10News team. The reception we got at Eastside Elementary in Brooksville was jaw dropping. An entire cafeteria of kids holding welcome and thank you signs cheered when we walked in.

We soon found out that the Eastside Leopards are wild about learning and wild about their school.

“Eastside! Eastside!” the kids chanted.

In Kim Chipelo's first-grade classroom, they’re wild about school supplies too. The box contains everything a classroom needs — papers and pens, tablets and tissues.

“We run out of tissues a lot,” remarked Chipelo.

Alex even held an autograph session, prompting some of his newest fans to hit the fan. Excited girls clutched his photo as the AC vent sent their hair flying.

In the next classroom, Alex may have instigated a mob. “Let’s just dig it out — do it, do it,” he urged, as students grabbed items from the box.

But deep down, these kids are thoughtful and thankful for all the people and companies that donated supplies.

“I just want to thank them for giving it to us and for just caring about us,” explained 10-Year old Marley Portuondo.

At Centennial Elementary in Dade City, 10Weather meteorologists Bobby Deskins and Grant Gilmore delivered the sunshine.

“Here comes the good stuff,” said Bobby, pushing a cartload of boxes into the school.

10News delivers Teacher's Toolboxes to schools that serve the children of low-income families. And it's our intention to keep their hopes high.

“The thing that makes me happy is that I get to learn and I get to be smart,” Yarittza Sanchez told us.

Those are some wise words from a 6-year old. You go, girl!

