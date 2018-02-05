The truth about bullying in Florida schools

Sad teen with a phone (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

A 12-year-old girl in Panama City killed herself last month after classmates bullied her online.

Two of the girl’s classmates face cyberstalking charges in connection with her death.

Florida lawmakers are trying to pass Senate Bill 1172, which would allow students who are bullied to transfer to a different school and issue a private school voucher. School administrators would investigate whether bullying allegations are substantiated before the student would be offered the voucher.

Those in support of the bill believe it’s time to take a closer look at bullying and who is responsible for stopping it.

Enduring bullying firsthand

A 12-year-old student named Sam described an incident after school while waiting for the bus.

"He started kind of making fun of my watch and how it's not namebrand,” Sam said. “"He pulls my arm and starts to grab at it like he wants to try and look at it. I keep pulling my arm back.

“The more I pulled back, the more he grabs at it. Eventually, it breaks and then he drops it and kind of walks away."

Sam’s mother Guin said it was a classic case of bullying. When Guin found out what happened, she called the school.

"I think it was the next night I got an email back from the school saying, ‘well, the little boy said it didn't happen, so basically we can't do {anything},” Guin said.

The school contacted the other boy’s parents, who wanted to talk to Guin. She agreed to meet the other boy’s parents.

“The conversation didn’t go well,” Guin said.

How to define bullying

Arwen Guida works as a school psychologist at Robinson High School.

"Here in Hillsborough County, we look at bullying as any kind of unwanted, aggressive behavior that occurs repeatedly between a person and another person or group of people,” Guida said. “There's usually an imbalance of power that occurs with that bullying."

So, was Sam bullied? According to the school’s definition, no. The incident was a one-time issue.

Merriam-Webster defines bullying as: “Abuse and mistreatment of someone vulnerable by someone stronger or more powerful.”

By this definition, Sam was bullied.

It's why each situation reported to the schools is investigated and handled on a case-by-case basis, Guida said.

"Anytime you feel uncomfortable at school or a school function or anytime you feel intimidated, you should report it,” Guida said. “If it is bullying we'll deal with it. If it’s not bullying we'll still deal with it."

There are gray areas. Not all incidents reported will classify as bullying.

"Sometimes it’s an issue that can be resolved in the guidance office with the school counselor or myself, the school psychologist,” Guida said. “Sometimes it's a little more intense so the administrators might meet with the students and the parents."

Hillsborough County high school creates club to prevent bullying

Kennedie Cockrell and Nolan Raybon are seniors at Robinson High School. They lead a club called Student to Student.

Raybon said they hope to prevent bullying before it ever starts.

"You get them already involved in activities and make sure they have friends immediately right out of the gate so they're not estranged at school," Raybon said.

These two know how important it is to get confidence quickly. They are military kids who have moved around the world, changing schools many times.

Cockrell's best advice is to be yourself.

"Don't come in like I have to do something extraordinary to get my name known,” Cockrell said. “You can just be your normal self and have fun and continue to get good grades, and people are going to know your name."

Cyberbullying on cellphones, the internet and social media

Bullying is not new. However, cell phones, the internet and social media have made it easier than ever to bully people

We will probably never prevent it completely, but the key is really in the bystanders. If you see bullying or even think someone is being bullied, report it.

It goes for kids, teachers and parents. Let the school investigate before things get any worse. Many times, the victims are too scared or embarrassed to tell someone.

What's your school district's policy?

Several Tampa Bay-area school districts offer online forms to report bullying. The policies vary by school district.

Interactive Map: Click or tap here to view a map of which Tampa Bay-area school districts offer online forms to report bullying

