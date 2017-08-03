There's still time to check out MOSI before renovations begin

Museum of Science and Industry (Photo: MOSI Facebook)

TAMPA, FLA. - The Museum of Science and Industry is about to undergo some big changes, condensing their current 300,000 square-foot facility to their 40,000 square-foot Kids in Charge building.

It’s a move aimed at making sure MOSI remains a part of the Tampa Bay community for years to come.

"MOSI has had financial issues in the past, and we want to make sure that we have an asset in the community that is financially sustainable," MOSI President and CEO Julian Mackenzie said.

The downsizing will save money and allow MOSI to focus more on outreach programs, which takes science to kids in their classroom.

Not all exhibits will survive the renovation. The butterfly garden, gift shop and cafeteria, high-wire bike and IMAX Dome Theatre are set to close.

Mackenzie says: "The IMAX has been around now for nearly, for over 20 years, the technology is getting somewhat obsolete."

The good news is you have until Aug. 13 to enjoy MOSI before the renovations begin.

You’ll also get a sneak peek at the Connectus exhibit and be able to check out the Idea zone. This month’s theme is Space Junk.

Director of Innovation, Anthony Pelaez, compared it to being in the movie Apollo 13: "They basically took junk in reconfigured and made it something successful, and that's what we're doing in August and the idea zone."

Children will be able to work with 3-D printers, build robots to collect space samples and make solar eclipse viewers.

MOSI is scheduled to reopen in November with lower ticket prices.

© 2017 WTSP-TV