USF unveils renderings of Morsani College of Medicine

The $152.6 million building at the corner of South Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive is planning to have 2,275 faculty, staff and students when it opens in 2019. Constructions starts in August. USF photo

TAMPA, Fla – The University of South Florida has released renderings of the Morsani College of Medicine coming to downtown that will combine a medical school and cardiovascular research institute.

The $152.6 million building at the corner of South Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive is planning to have 2,275 faculty, staff and students when it opens in 2019. Construction starts in August.

Skanska/HOK is the design/build team constructing the new USF facility.

“These early renderings are another powerful sign of how significant the University of South Florida’s growing presence in downtown Tampa is today,” said USF System President Judy Genshaft. “Co-locating our medical school and heart institute in the vibrant urban area of Tampa will attract more top-tier students and cardiovascular researchers, and energize our intent to bring more biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical firms to this region.”

The $152.6 million building at the corner of South Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive is planning to have 2,275 faculty, staff and students when it opens in 2019. Constructions starts in August. USF photo

The USF Health building will be an anchor in a $3 billion real estate project by Strategic Property Partners, the joint venture between Jeff Vinik and Cascade Investment LLC, that is developing 53 acres in downtown into a multi-use, urban waterfront district.

The new building moves the medical school closer to its primary teaching hospital, Tampa General Hospital, and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation.

(© 2017 WTSP)