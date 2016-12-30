Elderly man accused of pointing handgun at road workers

Nicholas Belmonte (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 79-year-old Largo man is behind bars after deputies said he pointed a handgun at four road workers in Seminole Thursday night.

According to the report, Nicholas Belmonte, was angry after one worker confronted his wife about her not cleaning up after her dog just prior to the incident.

Belmonte allegedly got out of the S.U.V. around 8:20 p.m. and pointed the laser-sighted gun at the heads of the workers and threatened to shoot them.

The workers retreated behind their vehicles and called 911. Belmonte then drove off.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies located Belmonte at his residence on Tradewinds Boulevard and were able to seize the handgun in his possession.

Belmonte admitted to deputies that he wanted to intimidate the workers for scaring his wife.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on four counts of aggravated assault.

