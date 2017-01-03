Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by car in Dade City

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wearing dark clothing and not walking in a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dade City Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 at Morningside Drive around 6:40 a.m. when 82-year-old Mary F. Waddell walked in front of a Hyundai driven by a 55-year-old Dade City man, who was not identified in the report.

The driver was not charged, according to Dade City police.

