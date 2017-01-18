Elderly woman dies after apparent drowning

iStock photos

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are investigating the apparent drowning of an 89-year-old woman in her backyard pool.

Authorities were called to the scene at 1725 St. Croix Drive and found Mary Debord floating in the pool. Medics attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

According to the report, Debord was last seen sitting near the pool by her caretaker. A "short time later" the caretaker found Debord in the pool.

A post-mortem investigation by the county examiner will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

