Elevated bacteria level prompts no-swim advisory at Manatee Co. beach

Thinkstock

MANATEE CO., FLA. - Don’t go into the water at one Tampa Bay area beach. That’s what the Florida Department of Health is warning.

A no-swim advisory was issued for Palma Sola Beach South in Manatee County, as water contact could cause an increased risk of infectious disease. The beach is around 1,000 feet west of 81st Street on the south side of the causeway.

The advisory comes in response to elevated levels of enterococci bacteria. The advisory will remain in effect until the water meets EPS safety guidelines. The beach will be tested again on February 6.

(© 2017 WTSP)