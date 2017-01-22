Elk walks into gift store, hangs out for 45 minutes

An elk wanted into an Estes Park gift shop and made himself at home for about 45 minutes according to the store owner. (Photo: Prateek Shakya)

ESTES PARK - It's not uncommon to see an elk in Estes Park, but it is pretty unusual to see one walk right into a gift store.

That's exactly what happened Saturday afternoon at Water Wheel Gift Corner at 249 West Elkhorn Avenue.

Owner Prateek Shakya says he was filling his water bottle when he noticed the large bull elk out of the corner of his eye right outside the store's front door. He was about to call 911, but noticed there were already two officers outside trying to lure the elk away.

They were unsuccessful and the elk walked right through the front door. Shakya says he was trapped inside because the store does not have a back door. Despite that he remained calm and captured video of the animal inside the store.

"He was calm and gentle, but I was nervous," he said.

Shakya says the elk was inside for about 45 minutes before he left the same way he came in. However he returned a few minutes later.

Eventually he was lured outside for good with the help of an apple.

There were some close calls, but he says there was no damage to the store.

"It's a lifetime experience, I guess," Shakya said. "I posted one picture and everyone is asking is that normal? And I'm like no, never in my lifetime."

