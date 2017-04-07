Emma Stone responds to teen's epic La La Land prom-posal

Jacob Staudenmaier is trying to ask Emma Stone to prom with an elaborate 'La La Land' video. (Photo: Jacob Staudenmaier)

A high school student's video has gone viral, but he'll be going to prom without Emma Stone.

Jacob Staudenmaier hoped Emma would go with him to Arcadia High School prom in a few weeks.

Jacob filmed an elaborate prom-posal in the style of the opening song from her recent film, La La Land. He had help from dozens of classmates and a few teachers.

On Good Morning America Friday, Jacob read a note from Emma Stone.

JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled throughout that beautifully-orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU and P.S., I do see Gosling around the eyes.

Jacob told 12 News that if Emma couldn't make it, he did have another date to take to prom.

Jacob wrote new lyrics to "Another Day of Sun," describing what prom would be like.

"I hope you'll want to come on down

I'll see your face and think of how

I got so lu-cky.

People say I look like Ryan Gos-ling

And maybe that's a bit far fetched.

Please don't let me down!

It'd be in your home-town!

The coolest guy around!

The Valley of the Sun!"

Emma is from the Valley, born and raised in sunny Scottsdale.

