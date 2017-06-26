Endangered child alert issued for Marion County girl

Tailynn Harris, 17, left her home on the 2100 block of Northeast 78 th Lane around 11 p.m. Monday. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

OCALA, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing and endangered child alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Tailynn Harris left her home on the 2100 block of Northeast 78th Lane around 11 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said she made statements over text message that has her family concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the police.

