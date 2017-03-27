Engine fire may have caused Allegiant Air emergency landing

Two sisters claim Allegiant kicked them off of a flight that might have let them see their father one last time after one of them changed her seat to comfort the other. WTSP photo

An Ohio-bound Allegiant Air flight from Orlando made an emergency landing on March 19 after having an engine fire, according to an internal memo obtained by our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times

The Times reported Monday morning that Flight 636 experienced an engine failure and fire and the fire-suppression system was used before the flight landed safely at Dayton International Airport at 12:03.

Allegiant airline said that the investigation in underway into what caused the engine failure and that the Federal Aviation Administration was alerted to the incident.

According to the internal memo, the inspection of the 29-year-old McDonell Douglas MD-83's failed right engine showed it had indications of fire and high heat. The memo also said that the plane flew on one engine for about a minute, however the Times said that air traffic control records showed the plane was down one engine for eight minutes.

The Times said that this is the second engine failure on an Allegiant plane this month. An Allegiant flight departing out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport aborted takeoff on March 4 after an engine failure.

To read the complete report from the Tampa Bay Times, click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV