Enjoy a 'Snow Day' at the Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. - Snow is uncommon in Florida but thanks to the Florida Aquarium, children will at least get the opportunity to play in it in their annual “Snow Days” exhibit.

Fresh snow is added to the snow zone daily. Children are invited to play in the snow, build snowmen and make snow angels. The aquarium will even bring some of its animals into the exhibit for families to see and learn about.

Admission into Snow Days play area is included in a general admission ticket. Snow Days runs from Dec. 26-31.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV