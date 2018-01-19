Enter to win a NHL VIP ALL-Star Weekend Experience

10 News and the Tampa Bay Lighting want to put you in the stands for NHL All Star Weekend! Enter now for your chance to win a weekend All Star package that includes concert and game tickets! Register here for your chance to win!

Official Rules:

Lightning Hockey Puck Drop Contest RULES

This is a Tampa Bay Lightning contest

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) Fans will be encouraged to visit www.TampaBayLightning.com/AllStarVIPSweepstakes starting Friday, January 19th through Tuesday, January 23rd to win 2 VIP tickets to the Friday night concert with meet & greet passes, 2 tickets to the All-Star Skills Competition, 2 tickets to the Saturday night VIP Party, 2 tickets to the Sunday morning brunch, and 2 tickets to the NHL All-Star game. The Tampa Bay Lightning will select a winner out of the entries on Wednesday, 1/24/2018 by 12pm to notify.

(b) One entry per person.

Tampa Bay Lightning is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted on Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.

(d) Entry deemed made by holder of the e-mail account.

(e) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of Tampa Bay Lightning, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a Tampa Bay Lightning contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Tampa Bay Lightning and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(c.a.) The Tampa Bay Lightning will not share or sell phone number or email entries to any third party.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Tampa Bay Lightning will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Tampa Bay Lightning will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes:

(a) One (1) winner will win 2 VIP tickets to the Friday night concert with meet & greet passes, 2 tickets to the All-Star Skills Competition, 2 tickets to the Saturday night VIP Party, 2 tickets to the Sunday morning brunch, and 2 tickets to the NHL All-Star game. (ARV $2,600) The Tampa Bay Lightning will select a winner out of the entries on Wednesday, 1/24/2018 to notify.

(b) Prize will be won on Wednesday, 1/24/2018 by 12pm.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by the time the event begins will be forfeited by the winner.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. The Tampa Bay Lightning reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winner:

(b) One winner will be randomly selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, 1/24/2018 by 12pm from all contestants that enter the correct code word online or text the correct code word that is revealed in the call to action.

(c) Winner will be notified by phone call, as it poses a difficulty to contact the winner by text or email due to the immediacy of prize redemption.

5. Conditions:

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner grants the Tampa Bay Lightning the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, the Tampa Bay Lightning, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by December 21st, 2018.

“Lightning Hockey Text-to-Win”

C/O Tampa Bay Lightning

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

© 2018 WTSP-TV