Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

Harry Dean Stanton (Photo: Michael Buckner, 2013 Getty Images)

Character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91, his agent John S. Kelly confirms to USA TODAY.

With a 60-year-long resume, Stanton appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows, creating memorable roles in films like Repo Man, Godfather II, Pretty in Pink and Escape from New York.

Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of natural causes.

"Never a dull moment. Can't imagine telling him to rest," tweeted director Joss Whedon after the news broke.

"Was an honor, man," tweeted Jon Cryer, who played "Duckie" in Pretty in Pink, one of few films that cast Stanton against type as a wholesome father.

The shambling, craggy-face performer often played loners and criminals, and made waves with roles in films like Ridley Scott's Alien, the Cannes Palme D'or-winning Paris, Texas, Cool Hand Luke opposite Paul Newman and many other films and TV shows.

Born in Kentucky, he served in the Navy in World War II and fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp were lifelong friends. In recent years Stanton played the polygamist patriarch in HBO's Big Love, voiced a role in Depp's animated feature, Rango, and reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch, playing Carl Rodd in the revival of Twin Peaks.

"The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us," said Lynch in a statement released on Twitter by Showtime. "There went a great one...everybody loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) - and a great human being."

His final role paired him with Lynch in the upcoming film Lucky (out Sept. 29), about the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist.

The starring role parallels Stanton's own life, according to Kelly.

"We had always hoped to celebrate this film and Harry's beautiful performance with Harry himself," read a note posted to Twitter from the Lucky film's Twitter account. "He will be missed, but his work will live on as long as people watch films."

