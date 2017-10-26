Demi Lovato to perform at Amalie Arena

Demi Lovato will be in Tampa in March. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

Demi Lovato will wrap up her 2018 North American tour with a show in Tampa.

The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter will stop at Amalie Arena on March 31, the last stop on a 20-city tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Nov. 2. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and Fabletics presales begin October 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on Nov. 1, along with a YouTube presale on November 2.

The tour follows the release of her latest album "Tell Me You Love Me," with the hit single "Sorry Not Sorry."

Appearing with Lovato will be hip-hop star DJ Khalid.

