'Dick Van Dyke' show star Rose Marie dies at 94

Rose Marie, the actress-singer who co-starred as husband-seeking comedy writer Sally Rogers on the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died, according to her official Twitter account. She was 90.

Marie died about 2 p.m. in Van Nuys, Calif., according to her website.



She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical "Top Banana." She was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2001.

