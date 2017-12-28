WTSP
'Dick Van Dyke' show star Rose Marie dies at 94

10News Staff , WTSP 7:55 PM. EST December 28, 2017

Rose Marie, the actress-singer who co-starred as husband-seeking comedy writer Sally Rogers on the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died, according to her official Twitter account. She was 90.

Marie died about 2 p.m. in Van Nuys, Calif., according to her website.

 


She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical "Top Banana." She was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2001.

