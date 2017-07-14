Disney offers first look at 'Star Wars' land model

Anticipation is high for the the "Star Wars" themed land at Disney Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, set to open in 2019. It's even higher now that Disney has unveiled a model of the new land.
The model of the land was unveiled at the annual D23 Expo, which is taking place this weekend n Los Angeles.
DIsney promises the land " will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life."
Attractions will include a chance to pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon and an adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
