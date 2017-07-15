Disney's 'Star Wars' land has a name: 'Galaxy's Edge'

Preview of Star Wars Land (Photo: Photos from Disney)

Disney revealed the name of the "Star Wars" inspired lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland set to open in 2019: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

The announcement came at the annual D23 Disney fan convention in Los Angeles, the company's theme park blog announced.

It also revealed more about the attractions that are planned. One will make guests feel like they're on a Star Destroyer.

The other will give visitors the chance to fly Han Solo's Millennium Falcon. Not only that, but how guests perform on the mission will either give them extra galatic credits or end up on a bounty hunter's list.

At the cantina, a familiar face will play DJ: Rex, the former pilot of the Star Tours ride. You will also be able to try that old Tatooine specialty: blue milk.

Also announced at the convention were changes coming to Disney World:

The Great Movie Ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios will be replaced by a Mickey Mouse-themed ride called "Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway," which will put visitors in the middle of a cartoon. The current ride will close Aug. 13.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Ratatouille" rides will be coming to Epcot. The attractions are scheduled for 2021, the resort's 50th anniversary.

A Tron attraction will be put into the Magic Kingdom next to Space Mountain.

Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios will open next summer.

A gondola transportation system will connect several resorts to Hollywood Studios and Epcot.

