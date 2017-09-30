Game show legend Monty Hall dies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Phone scammers spoofing local numbers
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Local man's death linked to Kratom
-
VERIFY: Can you pick-up groceries at Walmart in Puerto Rico
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
The options for the US government in assisting Puerto Rico
-
Bondi vs. OJ: AG doesn't want Simpson in Fla.
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
During Hurricane Irma, tow company sneaks in bogus charges
More Stories
-
'Put aside politics': As president tweets, families…Sep 30, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
'Let's Make a Deal' game-show host Monty Hall dies at 96Sep 30, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
9/11 witness: "The NFL should be ashamed of themselves"Sep 30, 2017, 5:27 p.m.