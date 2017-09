Sammy Hagar will now perform on Nov. 14. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, 2016 Getty Images)

Sammy Hagar has postponed his Clearwater concert that was set for Sunday.

The rocker's Coachman Park concert has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

If you have tickets, hang onto them, because they will be honored on the new date. Refunds will be offered for those who can't attend.

For information, call (727) 791-7400.

