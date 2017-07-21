Linkin Park cancels tour after singer commits suicide

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, 2017 Getty Images)

Linkin Park has canceled its tour in the wake of the death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Live Nation announced the cancelation in a tweet Friday.

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

The tour was to stop in Tampa on Aug. 19. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.

