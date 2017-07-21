Linkin Park cancels tour after singer commits suicide

Linkin Park has canceled its tour in the wake of the death of lead singer Chester Bennington.
Live Nation announced the cancelation in a tweet Friday.
The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.— Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017
The tour was to stop in Tampa on Aug. 19. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs