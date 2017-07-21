WTSP
Linkin Park cancels tour after singer commits suicide

10News Staff , WTSP 8:12 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

Linkin Park has canceled its tour in the wake of the death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Live Nation announced the cancelation in a tweet Friday.

The tour was to stop in Tampa on Aug. 19. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.

