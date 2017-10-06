Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

Ralphie May (Photo: ROBERT SEBREE)

Comedian Ralphie May, who shot to fame with his appearances on "Last Comic Standing," has died, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

The statement said May, 45, had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled recent dates as he tried to recover.

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

His body was found at a private residence this morning, the statement said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Tributes are coming in from celebrity admirers.

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017

