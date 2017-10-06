WTSP
Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

10News Staff , WTSP 6:47 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Comedian Ralphie May, who shot to fame with his appearances on "Last Comic Standing," has died, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

The statement said May, 45, had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled recent dates as he tried to recover.

His body was found at a private residence this morning, the statement said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Tributes are coming in from celebrity admirers.

