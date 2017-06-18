Entire DC high school class accepted into college
It's a story of success, achievement, boundless energy and defying the odds. D.C.'s Ballou High School Class of 2017 is an inspiration. Every single one of the young men and women who crossed the graduation stage got into college.
wltx 7:27 AM. EDT June 18, 2017
